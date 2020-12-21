Clemson's Dabo Swinney ranks Ohio State 11th in final Amway Coaches Poll

The Buckeyes and Tigers are scheduled to meet Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has argued throughout the season that teams who played more games during the COVID-19 pandemic should be rewarded compared to those who started later.

This was reflected in his final ballot for the Amway Coaches Poll as he ranked Ohio State, his team's upcoming opponent in the playoff, as No. 11 - lower than any of the 61 coaches involved.

The Buckeyes finished the 2020 season ranked No. 3 across the College Football Playoff, AP and coaches polls.

In an already shortened season, Ohio State played six games which included Saturday's victory in the Big Ten Championship Game over Northwestern.

After the Big Ten delayed the start of the season to late October, three of the Buckeyes games were canceled because of the virus.

The Tigers played 11 games, ending with an ACC Championship win over Notre Dame.

Swinney was the only coach to put Ohio State outside of the top 10. Georgia's Kirby Smart had them at No. 6.

A total of eight coaches had the Buckeyes outside of the top four. Six coaches put them at five including Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was not part of the vote.