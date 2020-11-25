Ohio State holds No. 4 spot in College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-12 win over Michigan State this past weekend.

Ohio State remained at No. 4 for the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings.

But their upcoming game against Michigan was canceled on Tuesday as the Wolverines said they are experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Despite leading the East Division, Ohio State currently does not qualify for the Big Ten Championship game.

Before the shortened season, the Big Ten said teams were required to play six games to quality.

The conference said they would continue to work with member institutions on requirements for the title game.