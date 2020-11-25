x
Ohio State remains No. 4 in playoff rankings heading into Big Ten title game

The Buckeyes can collect a fourth straight conference title Saturday by beating No. 15 Northwestern.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with Wyatt Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State remained at No. 4 for the fourth week of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes can collect a fourth straight conference title by beating No. 15 Northwestern, but they're also seeking style points — a good thumping of the Wildcats on national TV to firm up their place in the national rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Dec. 15):

1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa State
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Cincinnati
10. Oklahoma
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. Southern California
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. BYU
18. Miami
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. North Carolina State
23. Tulsa
24. San Jose State
25. Colorado

