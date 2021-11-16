Ohio State holds No. 4 spot in playoff rankings after Purdue win

The Buckeyes host No. 7 Michigan State this Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 59-31 win over then-ranked No. 19 Purdue at Ohio Stadium.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up weekly Big Ten honors for their performances.

Wilson, who missed the previous game at Nebraska, had four total touchdowns and Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.

Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 16, 2021)