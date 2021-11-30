Ohio State falls to No. 7 in playoff rankings after loss to Michigan

The final rankings will be released on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell five spots to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

The Buckeyes fell to Michigan 42-27 in the team's regular-season finale in Ann Arbor. It was the first loss against the Wolverines since 2011.

With the loss, Ohio State will miss the Big Ten Championship game for the first time since 2016.

The Buckeyes will find out its bowl destination on Sunday morning when the final rankings and matchups are announced.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 30, 2021)