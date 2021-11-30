x
Ohio State falls to No. 7 in playoff rankings after loss to Michigan

The final rankings will be released on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State fell five spots to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening. 

The Buckeyes fell to Michigan 42-27 in the team's regular-season finale in Ann Arbor. It was the first loss against the Wolverines since 2011.

With the loss, Ohio State will miss the Big Ten Championship game for the first time since 2016.

The Buckeyes will find out its bowl destination on Sunday morning when the final rankings and matchups are announced.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 30, 2021)

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Iowa
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Pittsburgh
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Utah
  18. NC State
  19. San Diego State
  20. Clemson
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Louisiana
  25. Texas A&M

