Ohio State slips to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss

A loss by No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC in their conference championship games could open a playoff spot for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped back to fifth in the latest in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes lost their season finale against Michigan on Saturday. This is the second-straight win for the Wolverines, who are now the No. 2 team behind Georgia.

With the No. 5 ranking, there is a path for Ohio State to make the playoff. All of the top four teams will play this weekend in conference championship games.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)