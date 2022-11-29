x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State slips to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss

A loss by No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC in their conference championship games could open a playoff spot for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped back to fifth in the latest in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.  

The Buckeyes lost their season finale against Michigan on Saturday. This is the second-straight win for the Wolverines, who are now the No. 2 team behind Georgia.

With the No. 5 ranking, there is a path for Ohio State to make the playoff. All of the top four teams will play this weekend in conference championship games.

A loss by No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC could open a spot for the Buckeyes when the final rankings are announced on Sunday.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. Kansas State
  11. Utah
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. LSU
  15. Oregon State
  16. Oregon
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCF
  23. North Carolina
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

