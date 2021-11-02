Ohio State No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first College Football Playoff Rankings have been revealed and Ohio State sits in the No. 5 spot with four games remaining in the regular season.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 33-24 win over Penn State this past Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
Across the last four games, Ohio State faces two ranked teams in No. 3 Michigan State and No. 7 Michigan.
This coming weekend, the Buckeyes are on the road for a noon kickoff against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 2, 2021)
Georgia
Alabama
Michigan State
Oregon
Ohio State
Cincinnati
Michigan
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Auburn
Texas A&M
BYU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Kentucky
NC State
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
Fresno State
San Diego State
Pittsburgh