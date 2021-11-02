Ohio State No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes are on the road this weekend at Nebraska.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first College Football Playoff Rankings have been revealed and Ohio State sits in the No. 5 spot with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 33-24 win over Penn State this past Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Across the last four games, Ohio State faces two ranked teams in No. 3 Michigan State and No. 7 Michigan.

This coming weekend, the Buckeyes are on the road for a noon kickoff against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 2, 2021)

Georgia

Alabama

Michigan State

Oregon

Ohio State

Cincinnati

Michigan

Oklahoma

Wake Forest

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

Baylor

Auburn

Texas A&M

BYU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Kentucky

NC State

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Iowa

Fresno State

San Diego State

Pittsburgh