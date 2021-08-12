C.J. Stroud finishes 4th in Heisman Trophy voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the award's 87th winner.
Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records.
Young, who threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, is the Crimson Tide's second-straight Heisman winner after wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it last season.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second behind Young and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett came in at third.
Stroud and No.6 Ohio State will face No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stroud National Rankings
- Passing efficiency – 3rd (182.2)
- Passing yards – 7th (3,862)
- Yards per game – 4th (351.1)
- Touchdown passes – 5th (38)
- Yards per attempt – 5th (9.78)
- Completion percentage – 6th (70.9)
- Points Responsible For – 7th (228)
- Total Offense – 5th (348.4 yards/game)
Stroud 2021 Notes
- Named the Big Ten Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Freshman of the Year
- The “Stroud Sweep” represents the first time a player has earned the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year awards in the same season
- Stroud has led arguably the best offense in the nation this season with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg)
- Has completed 280 of 395 passes for 3,862 yards with 38 TDs vs. just 5 INTs
- Currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1)
- His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third
- In eight games since missing the Akron game with an injury, has thrown for 2,899 yards with 30 touchdowns, just two interceptions and he’s completed 74 pct. of his passes (217 of 294)
- Named Walter Camp National Player of the Week Nov. 21 after spectacular first half against No. 7 Michigan State when he completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns.
- Finalist for the Davey O'Brien national quarterback of the year award
- Semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Maxwell Award
- A seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week
- Became the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five TD passes without an interception in back to back games (vs. Rutgers and Maryland)
- Topped those 10 TDs in consecutive games without an interception by throwing 11 TD passes without an interception vs. nationally ranked Purdue and Michigan State
- Has thrown five touchdown passes four times against Big Ten competition, an Ohio State record
- Completed 17 consecutive passes vs. Michigan State, a school record
- Entered the 2021 season without a collegiate pass attempt as he appeared in only three games as a true freshman in 2020: vs. Rutgers, vs. Michigan State and vs. Clemson in the CFP Semifinals
- Majoring in human development and family sciences