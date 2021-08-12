C.J. Stroud finishes 4th in Heisman Trophy voting

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the award's 87th winner.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the award's 87th winner.

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records.

Young, who threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, is the Crimson Tide's second-straight Heisman winner after wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it last season.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second behind Young and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett came in at third.

Stroud and No.6 Ohio State will face No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.

Stroud National Rankings

Passing efficiency – 3rd (182.2)

Passing yards – 7th (3,862)

Yards per game – 4th (351.1)

Touchdown passes – 5th (38)

Yards per attempt – 5th (9.78)

Completion percentage – 6th (70.9)

Points Responsible For – 7th (228)

Total Offense – 5th (348.4 yards/game)

Stroud 2021 Notes