C.J. Stroud breaks down the Ohio State quarterback battle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat down with 10TV to break down the months-long starting quarterback battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day delivered the long-awaited decision on Tuesday that McCord will be the starting quarterback when No. 3 Ohio State opens the season Saturday at Indiana.

The competition started in spring practice. Day ultimately decided to go with McCord, the more experienced third-year player, over Brown, who is beginning his second season in the program.

McCord, the 20-year-old right-handed, pro-style passer backed up two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud for two seasons, completing 58 passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns.

"Kyle is somebody who's waited his turn and was a great help to me," Stroud said.

Fans have seen McCord suit up against Akron in 2021, but this start against Indiana is much different.

"I helped him a lot as well, just confidence and staying ready," Stroud said. "Something that I always challenged him on was just being a vocal leader, and I think that's something that he's stepped up and he's done."

However, the difference between Stroud and McCord is that the battle for quarterback this year will continue on through Saturday, with Brown set to take snaps as well.

"Devin was groomed to be a great quarterback. Not only in college but in the NFL as well. Very athletic, can make every throw on the field and I think that the more experience he gets, the better off he'll be," said Stroud.

Stroud and Brown were roommates at Ohio State, and while Stroud now resides in Texas, he continues to give advice to Brown from afar.

Stroud said there's no doubt that both quarterbacks are able to lead this Ohio State team to a championship, and he knows that the Buckeyes are the perfect place to prepare anyone under center for the next level.