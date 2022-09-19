Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

The junior completed 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week following the team's 77-21 win over Toledo.

The junior completed 22-of-27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against the Rockets Saturday night. In the first half alone, he threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

It was the fourth time in 15 career starts that Stroud completed 80% or better of his passes and was the 11th 300-yard game in his career.

The offense finished with a total of 763 yards, the second highest in a single game in school history.

So far this season, Stroud is tied for the lead nationally with 11 touchdown passes, ranks second in passing efficiently (208.6) and ranks among the top 10 quarterback in five different categories: Yards per pass attempt (4th, 11.07), points responsible for (7th, 66), points responsible for per game (7th, 22.0), completion percentage (8th, .729), passing yards per game (9th, 313.7).

Stroud has earned conference player of the week honors three times in his career. He won the award twice last season along with seven Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week honors.

This is the second straight weekly conference award for Ohio State this season. Last week, wide receiver Marvin Harrison was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week following the win over Arkansas State.