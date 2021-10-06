Chris Olave named Senior CLASS Award candidate

Olave, a team captain this season, has played in 40 career games with 134 receptions for 2,149 yards and 27 touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave was announced as one of 30 candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior or graduate student and have achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

His 27 scores currently have him tied with Cris Carter for the third-most in school history. The only players with more are Devin Smith (30) and David Boston (34).

He is in the top 10 in career receptions (10th), receiving yards (ninth) and touchdown receptions (third)

In his most recent game, Olave caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. It was his ninth multi-TD game.

He currently ranks second in the Big Ten in touchdown catches (5), seventh in yards (374), ninth in receptions (23) and ninth in yards-per-catch (16.3).

The list of candidates will be narrowed down to 10 finalists later in the season. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans.

The winner will be announced during football bowl season in December.