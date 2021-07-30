Chris Olave named to Walter Camp Award watch list

The Buckeye senior is one of 35 players selected to this year's list.

The Buckeye senior is one of 35 players selected for this year's list.

Olave, a first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection in 2020, enters his senior season with 111 career receptions, 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in November.

The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.

2021 Ohio State Football preseason honors (as of July 30, 2021)

CB Sevyn Banks

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Thorpe Award watch list

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Outland Trophy watch list

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Outland Trophy watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Outland Trophy watch list

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Mackey Award watch list

WR Garrett Wilson