Chris Olave named to Walter Camp Award watch list

Ohio State wideout Chris Olave has been named to the Walter Camp Award watch list.
The Buckeye senior is one of 35 players selected for this year's list.
Olave, a first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection in 2020, enters his senior season with 111 career receptions, 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in November.
The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.
2021 Ohio State Football preseason honors (as of July 30, 2021)
CB Sevyn Banks
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Thorpe Award watch list
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
- Wuerffel Trophy watch list
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
- Outland Trophy watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
- Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
- Outland Trophy watch list
TE Jeremy Ruckert
- Mackey Award watch list
WR Garrett Wilson
- Paul Hornung Award
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele