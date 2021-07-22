Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list

Ohio State wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday.
The award is giving annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.
Olave, a first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection in 2020, enters his senior season with 111 career receptions, 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Wilson, who was also named first-team all-Big Ten last year, enters with 73 career receptions, 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The winner will be announced as part of ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Show on Dec. 9.
2021 Ohio State football preseason honors (Updated July 22)
CB Sevyn Banks
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
DT Haskell Garrett
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele