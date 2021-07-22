Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list

The award is giving annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.

Ohio State wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday.

Olave, a first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection in 2020, enters his senior season with 111 career receptions, 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Wilson, who was also named first-team all-Big Ten last year, enters with 73 career receptions, 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The winner will be announced as part of ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Show on Dec. 9.

2021 Ohio State football preseason honors (Updated July 22)

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

WR Garrett Wilson