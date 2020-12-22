Center Josh Myers named finalist for Rimington Trophy

He is the third Buckeye in the last five years to be up for the nation's top award at center.

Ohio State's Josh Myers has been named one of the three finalists for the Rimington Award, which honors the top center in the country.

Myers is the third Buckeye in the last five years to be up for the award.

He joins Pat Elflein (2016) and Billy Price (2017), who both won the award.

Myers named first-team All-Big Ten Conference and helped Ohio State to a fourth-straight conference championship.

Other 2020 finalists are Landon Dickerson of Alabama and Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa. The winner will be announced during