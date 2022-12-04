Candlelight vigil held at Ohio Stadium celebrates life of Dwayne Haskins

Players, students, and fans met to honor Dwayne Haskins Jr. with a candlelight vigil.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday evening, the entire rotunda at Ohio Stadium was filled with No. 7 jerseys and heavy hearts.

Current and former players, students, and fans met to honor Dwayne Haskins Jr. with a candlelight vigil.

Haskins died Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while attempting to cross a Florida highway, according to the state's highway patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I feel like we're all here today to grieve together, to pay our respects, and somewhat celebrate Dwayne’s life,” former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones said at the vigil.

Once the vigil started, a prayer was held by Buckeye Master Teague III,” God we just want to take the time and say thank you for Dwayne’s life thank you for the good in him.”

Ahkia Green, a close friend of Haskins, remembered how he was loving and always had a smile. "He was always there for people. Dwayne was a cuddly bear he was so sweet,” she said.

Many who were there want Haskins to be remembered for his smile, and his character. Buckeye Nation knows his legacy will never fade away.