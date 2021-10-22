8 Buckeyes named to midseason All-American teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the second half of the 2021 season is set to begin Saturday, Ohio State had eight players named to various midseason All-American teams.
Wide receiver Chris Olave and running back TreVeyon Henderson were each named to The Sporting News' first team.
Offensive tackle Nicholas Petite Frere was named to the first-team by The Athletic while wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned second-team honors.
Five freshmen were named mid-season Freshman All-Americans by The Athletic: Henderson, cornerback Denzel Burke, kick returner Emeka Egbuka, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Burke, Henderson and Williams were also named to 247Sports' midseason team.
More on these Buckeyes (info provided by Ohio State Athletics):
- Chris Olave – the smoothest WR in college football and part of the best trio of WRs (along with Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Ngiba), who has 30 catches for 494 yards (16.5) and seven TDs and who is just five TD receptions from breaking the school record of 34.
- Nicholas Petit-Frere – the left tackle on a line that has allowed the second-fewest TFLs in the nation and that has powered the offense to No. 1 in the nation in total offense (563.2) and No. 2 in scoring (48.5).
- Garrett Wilson – has a reception in 27 consecutive games and has 31 so far this season for 546 yards with six touchdowns. The 46 touchdowns by Wilson (17) and Olave (29) represents the most ever for an Ohio State receiving tandem.
- TreVeyon Henderon – broke Archie Griffin’s freshman rushing record with 270 yards vs. Tulsa and is second in the Big Ten with 605 yards on a dynamic 8.8 yards per attempt. He is on pace to smash the Ohio State freshman record of 18 touchdowns with 11 through the first half of the season. He has scored in six consecutive games.
- C.J. Stroud – he’s 4-1 as the starting quarterback and is directing the Buckeyes to 352.2 passing yards per game (No. 8 nationally) and to 8.55 yards per play (No. 1). Stroud has thrown for 1,699 yards with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He is the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in back-to-back games without an interception.
- Denzel Burke – the first freshman defensive player to start the first game of a season for Ohio State since Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996. Burke is one of two Buckeyes to start all six games this year. He has contributed six passes defensed, including a “pick-6” vs. Rutgers. He had three pass break-ups vs. Minnesota.
- Tyleik Williams – team leader with 4.0 quarterback sacks and has contributed 12 tackles so far in five games played. Had a sack in three consecutive games, including two against Akron. Also has a forced fumble and a pass defended.
- Emeka Egbuka – this talented wide receiver is making a name for himself as a return specialist with a 34.4-yard average – fourth, nationally – off eight returns with a long of 67. He also has an 85-yard reception to his credit.