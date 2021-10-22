8 Buckeyes named to midseason All-American teams

Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere and TreVeyon Henderson each picked up first-team honors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the second half of the 2021 season is set to begin Saturday, Ohio State had eight players named to various midseason All-American teams.

Wide receiver Chris Olave and running back TreVeyon Henderson were each named to The Sporting News' first team.

Offensive tackle Nicholas Petite Frere was named to the first-team by The Athletic while wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned second-team honors.

Five freshmen were named mid-season Freshman All-Americans by The Athletic: Henderson, cornerback Denzel Burke, kick returner Emeka Egbuka, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

Burke, Henderson and Williams were also named to 247Sports' midseason team.

More on these Buckeyes (info provided by Ohio State Athletics):