Buckeyes fans cheering for Ohio State across the globe

Despite living multiple time zones away from Columbus, Buckeye fans who live abroad still make time to catch a game.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scarlet and Gray isn't just an Ohio thing; it's worldwide.

From Argentina to Brazil and even multiple locations in China, Korea, England and Dubai.

All of them share a Buckeye alumni group.

Despite living multiple time zones away from Columbus, Buckeye fans who live abroad still make time to catch a game even if it’s the next day, during breakfast or in the middle of the night.

10TV reached out to a few alumni to get their thoughts on this weekend’s game vs. Notre Dame.

When Ohio State kicks off against the Irish at 7:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern time, it’s 12 hours later in Hong Kong.

“It’s actually a good game for us, it’s going to be 7:30 a.m. in Hong Kong on Sunday,” said Daniel Leung who graduated with his wife Elaine Chan in 2004.

Daniel proposed to Elaine in the South End Zone of the Horseshoe during the 2004 Ohio State vs. Michigan Game.

He says finding a bar to open early in the morning in Hong Kong to watch the Buckeyes can be a challenge.

“If they are nice enough for us in the morning for those prime-time games, we can have breakfast and beer and watch the game at the same time,” Daniel said.

Elaine said she always feels bad watching the games in the winter when fans are freezing in the stadium, while she watches the games in Hong Kong where it’s warm.

“We miss the atmosphere and the vibe all the fun stuff there,” she said

Nearly 6,000 miles from Hong Kong is where you will find Ohio State alums Matthew Potts and his wife Johnna who live just outside of London.

“We are calling you from Marlo in England which is about 20 miles west of London,” says Mattew Pots who graduated from Ohio State in 2006.

He and his wife say living in soccer-crazy England can make it a challenge to convince a bar to turn the TV to a college football game.

“You’re competing with the premier league, cricket and rugby, which is way more important than university football,” said Johnna, who graduated from Ohio State in 2009.

The 7:30 p.m. kick-off means the couple won’t get too bad until the wee hours of the morning.

“So that will be a midnight thirty kick-off. If we want to stay up to watch the whole game, we’re talking 4 in the morning,” says Potts.

With 125 alumni chapters across the globe, Buckeyes fans from coast to coast and beyond will be in front of the TV watching the scarlet and gray take the field every Saturday.