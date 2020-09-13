Buckeye fans disappointed to not have football for what would have been first home game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Buckeye football fans are not happy. Saturday was supposed to mark the first home football game of the season for The Ohio State University.
Instead, Ohio stadium was empty, as was much of the campus area.
Many fans want to know if they will have football and when.
Players, coaches and football parents have rallied, created petitions and written letters to urge the Big Ten to reconsider having a fall football season.
But, for now, they are still waiting.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Attorney General has said Ohio State could sue the Big Ten over that decision to postpone the season. Of course, he adds that if the season does move forward after all, there would be no need for a lawsuit.