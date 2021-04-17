Brutus vs. Buckeye: Ohio State announces format for 2021 spring game

The first half will be two evenly matched teams and the second half will feature offense vs. defense.

The first half will feature two evenly matched teams: Team Brutus vs. Team Buckeye. The half will be two 10-minute quarters.

Team Buckeye will feature quarterbacks Jack Miller and Jagger LaRoe while C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and J.P. Andrade will be on Team Brutus.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will serve as head coach for Team Brutus while offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson leads Team Buckeye.

The halftime will be 12 minutes and will feature an on-field performance by the Ohio State Spring Athletic Band.