Stroud, Olave, Petit-Frere and Munford named First-Team All-Big Ten Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford headline a dozen Ohio State players honored by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.

Stroud, Petit-Frere and Munford were each named first-team all-Big Ten by both the coaches and media while Olave was first-team on the coaches' ballot.

These four are part of an offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game).

Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion percentage (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1).

His 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Stroud was also named the conference's offensive player of the year, quarterback of the year and freshman of the year.

Olave has caught 65 passes for 936 yards with 13 touchdowns. He broke the school career mark for touchdown receptions this season and currently sits at 35.

Petit Frere and Munford were part of an offensive line that ranked nationally in fewest tackles-for-loss (14th) and fewest sacks allowed (21st).

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns, headlined four Buckeyes who earned second-team honors.

Joining him is wide receiver Garrett Wilson who has 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Also earning second-team honors are offensive guard Paris Johnson and offensive tackle Daward Jones.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State's leading receiver in receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,259) was named to the third-team by both the coaches and media.