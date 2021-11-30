Haskell Garrett named First-Team All-Big Ten Conference

Garrett was selected as a first-team All-Big Ten Conference by both the coaches and the media.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett led a group of 13 Buckeye defensive players honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

The co-captain, who has already graduated, led the team with 5.5 sacks and tied for the team lead with seven tackles-for-loss.

Zach Harrison, who was tied in tackles-for-loss with Garrett, was named a second-team selection. The junior had four sacks and led all Buckeye defensive lineman with 29 tackles.

Defensive end Tyreke Smith and safety Ronnie Hickman joined Harrison with second-team honors.

Smith had 25 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and three sacks. Hickman is the leading tackler on the team with 97 and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

True freshman cornerback Denzel Burke earned third-team all-conference honors after starting in every game and lead the team with 11 pass break-ups and one interception.

Eight others earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors: cornerback Sevyn Banks, cornerback Cam Brown, linebacker Steele Chambers, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, safety Bryson Shaw, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and defensive tackle Tyliek Williams.

Kicker Noah Ruggles, a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, was named the second-team all-Big Ten kicker. This season, Ruggles is 18-of-19 in field goals and 68-of-68 in extra points.

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was named an honorable mention return player after averaging 32.1 yards per kickoff return, ranking him seventh nationally.