Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Proctor named Big Ten players of the week

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and safety Josh Proctor earned Big Ten honors after their performance in the Buckeyes' 37-17 win over Maryland.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State Buckeyes are being recognized by the Big Ten Conference for their performance in Saturday's 37-17 win over Maryland at Ohio Stadium.

Buckeye wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week after recording his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Harrison hauled in eight receptions Saturday for 163 yards and a touchdown. That included a 58-yard second-quarter catch and run to help the Buckeyes to a field goal and a tie game at the half. His 17-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter clinched the win, giving Ohio State a 34-17 lead with just seven minutes to play.

The junior wideout is now tied with Michael Jenkins and Garrett Wilson for third at Ohio State with 10 100-yard receiving games.

This is Harrison's first Big Ten offensive player of the week award. The last Buckeye to earn the honor was C.J. Stroud on Nov. 14, 2022.

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor also earned his first career player of the week accolade for his performance Saturday.

Proctor scored the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the game on an intercepted pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailo. He tied his career-high with seven tackles and set a new personal best with six solo tackles and had 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

The last Buckeye defensive player was J.T. Tuimoloau on Oct. 31, 2022.