Arizona State player, Ohio native to play defense at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DeaMonte Trayanum, an Akron native who had spent the last two seasons as a running back at Arizona State, announced on Twitter Saturday he will be playing on defense at Ohio State.

Trayanum rushed 78 times for 402 yards and six touchdowns in the 2021 season.

Coming out of high school at Archbishop Hoban, he was a top running back prospect and enrolled early at Arizona State.

At Ohio State, he indicated he will line up on the other side of the ball.

Trayanym played as a running back and linebacker in high school.

In his junior season, he was named to the first team for Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II All-Ohio..

Trayanum was a four-year starter in high school, helping his team win three state titles.

Several media outlets reported Trayanum entered the transfer portal last month.

"Coming back home playing defense, ain't (sic) no other way to do it!" Trayanum tweeted.

Arizona State will play Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. Trayanum is not playing in the game.

Ohio State is scheduled to play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.