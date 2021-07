Tuimoloau is considered one of the top players in the 2021 college football recruiting class.

J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star defensive lineman from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington, has committed to play football for the Ohio State University.

He's rated as the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' rankings.

The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, 5⭐️ DL @JT_tuimoloau, is headed to Columbus.@OhioStateFB | #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/BPJDyaKGqC — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 4, 2021