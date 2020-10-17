3 Buckeyes chosen for Big Ten preseason honors

Three members of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team were chosen for Big Ten preseason honors.
The 10-member preseason list was chosen by a media panel.
EAST DIVISION
Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU
Justin Fields, QB, OSU
Shaun Wade, CB, OSU
Pat Freiermuth, TE, PSU
Kwity Paye, DE, MICH
WEST DIVISION
Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN
Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN
Paddy Fisher, LB, NU
Rondale Moore, WR, PUR
Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS
Wyatt Davis is a returning All-American and is currently projected to be a first-round pick next year. Davis was second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.
Justin Fields is also one of the top players in college football and was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. Fields was also first-team All-Big Ten last season.
Shaun Wade decided to return to the team after a season was announced.
Wade played 27 of 28 games over the past two seasons with 57 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 19 passes defended. He was third-team All-Big Ten a season ago.
The Buckeyes open their 2020 season on Oct. 24 at home against Nebraska.