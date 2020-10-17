3 Buckeyes chosen for Big Ten preseason honors

Wyatt Davis, Justin Fields and Shaun Wade were chosen for the list.

Three members of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team were chosen for Big Ten preseason honors.

The 10-member preseason list was chosen by a media panel.

EAST DIVISION

Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU

Justin Fields, QB, OSU

Shaun Wade, CB, OSU

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PSU

Kwity Paye, DE, MICH



WEST DIVISION

Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN

Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN

Paddy Fisher, LB, NU

Rondale Moore, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS

Wyatt Davis is a returning All-American and is currently projected to be a first-round pick next year. Davis was second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Justin Fields is also one of the top players in college football and was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. Fields was also first-team All-Big Ten last season.

Shaun Wade decided to return to the team after a season was announced.

Wade played 27 of 28 games over the past two seasons with 57 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 19 passes defended. He was third-team All-Big Ten a season ago.