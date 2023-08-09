10 Things To Know: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It wasn't pretty at times, but winning a season opener on the road against a Big Ten opponent with a new quarterback isn't easy.
But now it's time to pack the 'Shoe as the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Youngstown State Penguins to Columbus this Saturday.
Here's this week's 10 Things To Know to help get you ready for the home opener.
- Ohio State and Youngstown State have played each other just twice: 2007 and 2008. The Buckeyes won both games 38-6 and 43-0, respectively.
- Coach Jim Tressel led Ohio State and Youngstown State to nine national championship games, winning five of them. Once with the Buckeyes in 2002 and in 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1997 with the Penguins.
- The last time The Buckeyes played an FCS school was in 2013 where they hosted Florida A&M. Ohio State won 76-0.
- Ohio State has won 23 straight season openers, dating back to a 1999 loss against Miami.
- The season opener against Indiana was Miyan William's fourth career game where he scored multiple touchdowns.
- The 3 points allowed against Indiana were the fewest points allowed by an Ohio State defense in 30 games.
- Last Saturday's game was just the fourth time Ryan Day's offense didn't total at least 400 yards of total offense.
- Cade Stover's 98 receiving yards are the most by an Ohio State TE since Jeff Heuerman had 116 against Purdue in 2013
- Marvin Harrison Jr. had just two catches for 18 yards against the Hoosiers, his lowest total since the 2022 game against Rutgers. Miyan Williams ran for nearly 200 yards and scored five touchdowns that game.
- Each of Ohio State’s starting wide receivers – Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming – has caught at least one pass in 15 consecutive games.