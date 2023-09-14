10 Things To Know: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

While many fans may be looking ahead to the Notre Dame road matchup next week, the Buckeyes have to take care of business at The 'Shoe first.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a 2-0 start and welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to Ohio Stadium for the first time ever.

Here's this week's 10 Things To Know:

1.) WKU is part of Conference USA. Ohio State has only played one other team from the conference when they beat New Mexico State 45-0 in 2009.

2.) Both Ohio State and WKU were national champs in 2002. The Buckeyes won the BCS championship while the Hilltoppers won the I-AA title.

3.) The Buckeyes' defense is only allowing 193.5 offensive yards, which is fourth best in the nation.

4.) TreVeyon Henderson is 78 rushing yards away from joining 27 others in the career 2,000-yard club at Ohio State.

5.) Marvin Harrison Jr. scored twice last week against Youngstown State, marking his sixth multi-touchdown game of his career.

6.) Speaking of the best receiver in college football, Harrison's 71-yard touchdown catch last week was the longest reception of his career.

7.) Denzel Burke's interception against Youngstown State was the first pick by an Ohio State CB since the 2021 Maryland game.

8.) WKU has one of the top passing offenses in the nation so far this season. The team's QB, Austin Reed, has thrown for nearly 600 yards and six touchdowns in two games.

9.) Through two games, Ohio State ranks second nationally in scoring defense, having just allowed one touchdown and 10 total points.