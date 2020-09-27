Ohio State stays ranked at No. 6 in AP poll

The Buckeyes received two first-place votes this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oklahoma dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016 and Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.

Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

But overall, five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents.

The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State.

Oklahoma's first two-game losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances.

UCF also fell out.

Ohio State stayed at No. 6. The Buckeyes received four first-place votes last week and two this week.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct 3:

1. Clemson (52) 3-0

2. Alabama (8) 2-0

3. Georgia 2-0

4. Florida 2-0

5. Notre Dame 2-0

6. Ohio St. (2)

7. Miami 3-0

8. North Carolina 2-0

9. Penn St.

10. Oklahoma St. 3-0

11. Cincinnati 3-0

12. Oregon

13. Auburn 1-1

14. Tennessee 2-0

15. BYU 3-0

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU 1-1

18. SMU 4-0

19. Virginia Tech 2-0

20.Michigan

21. Texas A&M 1-1

22. Texas 2-1

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0

24. Iowa St. 2-1

25. Minnesota

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 142, Southern Cal 115, Mississippi St. 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, NC State 18, Mississippi 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona St. 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1.