With the win, Michigan stays undefeated going into The Game against Ohio State next week in Columbus.

ANN ARBOR, Mich — Three fourth quarter field goals, including one with nine seconds remaining, lifts No. 3 Michigan over Illinois.

Down 10-3 in the third quarter, the Illini picked up a pair of rushing touchdowns from Chase Brown to give them a 17-10.

Jake Moody, who had an early 46-yarder, nailed all three of his attempts in the fourth including the game winner from 35.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan's defense forced Illinois to punt twice and turn the ball over on downs on the team's final drives before a last second hail mary fell short.