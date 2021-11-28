Mixon runs for career-high 165 yards, Bengals crush Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009.

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns and Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one.

Mixon pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.