COLUMBUS, Ohio — 97.1 The Fan is the new radio home for the Cleveland Browns this fall.

Game coverage starts Saturday when the Browns travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in the first preseason game.

Listen to 97.1 The Fan Wednesday as they celebrate the announcement made on Morning Juice by giving out Browns gear all day long.

Cleveland Browns 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 Sept 12: at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 Sept 19: vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m.

Week 3 Sept. 26: vs. Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

Week 4 Oct. 3: at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

Week 5 Oct. 10: at LA Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 Oct. 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 Oct 21: vs. Denver Broncos 8:20 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8 Oct 31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 9 Nov. 7: at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 10 Nov 14: at New England Patriots 1 p.m.

Week 11 Nov. 21: vs. Detriot Lions 1 p.m.

Week 12 Nov. 28: at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 Dec. 12: Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders (time and date TBD)

Week 16 Dec. 25: at Green Bay Packers 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 Jan 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)