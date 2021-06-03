Morikawa leads at Muirfield Village on day suspended by rain

The PGA Tour Communications account said the first round will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa has the early lead at the Memorial on a day only half the field finished. The rain-soaked Muirfield Village on Thursday.

Watch: Dom Tiberi and Dave Holmes are joined by Anthony Rothman from 97.1 The Fan to discuss the first round of this year's Memorial Tournament.

The first round was suspended until Friday at 7:30 a.m. after a dreary day on the greens.

Only the morning starters finished their rounds. Morikawa was at 66.

He leads by one over Adam Long, with Xander Schauffele another shot behind.

Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last year, but not the Memorial. The course is much different now after host and architect Jack Nicklaus did a makeover.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were at 69. So was defending champ Jon Rahm.