Family members no longer allowed at Ohio State sporting events due to health advisory

The university said they will continue to work with health officials on protocols and adjustments for hosting events.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced that family members of the players and coaching staffs will no longer be permitted into sporting events through 2020 due to the city's health advisory.

Columbus Public Health along with Franklin County Public Health issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory on Wednesday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The advisory goes into effect Friday, Nov. 20.

The university said the decision not to allow any fans aligns with the advisory.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and event staff is our top priority,” Gene Smith, Director of Athletics, said. “We had hoped to continue to allow family members of our student-athletes and coaching staffs to be able to attend games, but circumstances around this pandemic are prompting us to adjust, just as it has throughout the past eight months. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will continue to do what is in the best interests of everyone involved.”

As a result, families will not be allowed to attend all of Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball and hockey home games that are either scheduled or in the process of being scheduled, through the remainder of the year.

While this means families will not be allowed into Saturday's football game against Indiana, the decision will be reevaluated prior to the final home game against Michigan on Dec. 12.