ESPN: Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan following interview with Vikings

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. After the interview, Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan saying that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Schefter tweeted that Harbaugh told the school that “this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him.”

Harbaugh was brought back to Ann Arbor in December 2014 as the program’s 20th head coach after playing there from 1982-86.

In his first five seasons, Harbaugh went 47-18 but had failed to beat Ohio State or win the Big Ten Conference.

After a 2-4 record in the shortened 2020 season, Michigan gave Harbaugh a new five-year deal through the 2025 season.

This past season, the Wolverines finally got over the hump and defeated the Buckeyes under Harbaugh and the school's first win in the rivalry since 2011.

Michigan went on to defeat Iowa and claim the school's first Big Ten Championship since 2004.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines appeared in the College Football Playoff for the first time, losing to Georgia 34-11 in the Orange Bowl semifinal.