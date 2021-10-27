Ohio State's E.J. Liddell unanimous selection for preseason All-Big Ten team

Liddell is one of 10 players on the list and one of five unanimous honorees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was announced as a unanimous selection for the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten team on Wednesday.

Last season, Liddell averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

He also led the Buckeyes with 31 blocked shots and free throws made and attempted (126-of-169).

Liddell earned All-Big Ten Tournament honors and led Ohio State with 23 points and 14 rebounds against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

Entering this season, Liddell has 677 career points and 310 career rebounds.

Last week, he was named to the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Watch List.

The Buckeyes host an exhibition game on Nov. 1 versus Indianapolis before opening the regular season against Akron on Nov. 9.

2021-22 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

2021-22 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois