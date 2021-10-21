Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell named to Karl Malone watch list

In 2020-21, Liddell earned first team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 16.2 points per game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell was named to the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list on Thursday.

The annual honor recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

In 2020-21, Liddell earned first team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 16.2 points per game.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and scored 23 points with 14 rebounds in his first NCAA Tournament game vs. Oral Roberts.

The College Hoops Today Preseason All-American was also named one of the team’s four captains for this season.

The Belleville, Ill., native is a majoring in journalism.

In late January, the watch list will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February, the five finalists will be announced. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Liddell joins Justice Sueing who was named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes will host Indianapolis in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 and then will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Akron.

2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Watch List

Azoulas Tubelis - Arizona

Jabari Smith - Auburn

David Roddy - Colorado St.

Paolo Banchero - Duke

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

Kenneth Lofton Jr. - Louisiana Tech

Eli Scott - Loyola Marymount

Darius Days - LSU

Donta Scott - Maryland

DeAndre Williams - Memphis

Dawson Garcia - North Carolina

E.J. Liddell - Ohio State

Quincy Guerrier - Oregon

Trevion Williams - Purdue

John Fulkerson - Tennessee

Tre Mitchell - Texas

Isaiah Mobley - USC

Jayden Gardner - Virginia