E.J. Liddell named to NABC Player of the Year watch list

Last season, Liddell averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell is part of the preseason watch list for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year award.

Liddell is one of 20 players on the list and one of six players from the Big Ten, the most of any conference.

He also led the Buckeyes with 31 blocked shots and free throws made and attempted (126-of-169).

Liddell earned All-Big Ten Tournament honors and led Ohio State with 23 points and 14 rebounds against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

The College Hoops Today Preseason All-American has also been named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List as well as the Preseason All-Big Ten team. Liddell will serve as one of the team’s four captains this season.

The Buckeyes will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when they host Akron.