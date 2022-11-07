Former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell injures knee during NBA Summer League game

E.J. Liddell will get an MRI on Tuesday, according to Pelicans head coach Jarron Collins.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Ohio State Buckeye and New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell suffered a painful injury to his right knee during Monday's summer league game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Liddell fell to the ground in the third quarter, held his knee and struggled to get back up. When he did get back up, he was not able to put any weight on the leg. This was the rookie's second injury of the game.

"It’s really tough seeing that. It’s his second game of summer league. Hasn’t even got his feet wet in the NBA yet. Hopefully everything is all good, but you know how severe an injury could be like that," said teammate Trey Murphy III

Liddell will get an MRI on Tuesday and the team will provide an update, according to Pelicans head coach Jarron Collins.