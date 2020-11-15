Dustin Johnson takes home first Masters victory with record score

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson capped off a one-of-a-kind Masters with a performance never seen at Augusta National.

He shook off a slow start and blew away the field to win his first green jacket. He also broke by two shots the Masters scoring record at 20-under 268.

The Masters in November that had no fans also had no drama.

Johnson made sure of that.

Along the way, he buried memories of past majors that went wrong when he was atop the leaderboard.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second.

Tiger Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters.

The defending champion birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 on Sunday. That didn’t quite make up for his septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole, a par 3 where he put three balls in the water.

Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.