Duane Washington Jr. named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Washington Jr. shared this week's award with Iowa's Luka Garza.

Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

This is his first player of the week honor and the first Buckeye since Kaleb Wesson in Nov. 2019 to earn the award.

Washington Jr. averaged 25.5 points against Penn State and Michigan, going 18 for 27 from the field during the week including 9 for 15 from three-point range.

The guard set a career-high in points with 30 on Sunday in a loss to No. 3 Michigan.

