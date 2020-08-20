DeWine defends decision allowing fall sports to proceed

In order for teams to win on the field this fall, they must play by more than the rules governing the games.

In order for teams to win on the field this fall, they must play by more than the rules governing the games.

Under an order signed by Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday there are several things school districts must do to make sure their teams remain eligible.

Among the items listed in the governor’s order:

A parent or volunteer must help ensure social distancing for younger athletes

Among spectators, families must be seated at least 6 feet from another family or household group

No congregating before or after games

No high-fives or huddles

And for schools that try to flaunt the rules, the state says health department inspectors will be watching.

“If you care about your student-athlete out there if you don't follow the rules, the Ohio high school athletic association has the ability and reserves right cause of forfeiture of the game disqualify a team from participating,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

As for allowing sports to continue, the governor said it's up to each school district and parent to make that decision just as it is when deciding which kids learn in person and which kids learn virtually.

His order was crafted carefully so that everyone’s rights were protected.