Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Cleveland Browns

Watson had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are expected to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to news reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Watson decided he wanted to play for the Browns after it was reported Thursday they were out of the running.

Schefter said Watson informed the Texans that he is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Watson will reportedly get a new five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal, setting a new record for highest guarantee given to a player in the NFL, according to Schefter.

Schefter said both teams are still finalizing official trade compensation but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The three-time Pro Bowler with Houston became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation.

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years.

According to reports on Thursday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade following the team's pursuit of Watson.

The Browns' strong interest in Watson angered Mayfield, who is coming off a rough 2021 season followed by shoulder surgery in January.

Cleveland turned down his demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.