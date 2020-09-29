Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers to pay for Delonte West's rehab

DALLAS — Delonte West could play basketball with the NBA's best, but according to new reports, his recent struggles have people in the league reaching out to help.
The latest person to step up is Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban picked up West at a Dallas gas station Monday and has offered to pay for the former player's treatment at a rehab facility, according to ESPN.
Cuban took West to a hotel "while his family formulates a game plan," TMZ reported.
WUSA9 first reported on West's struggles in January. West, who's no longer with the NBA, admittedly struggles with mental illness. Recently, legendary coach and player Doc Rivers and others in the NBA have been trying to get West help.
West, who is a native of Prince George's County, was the 24th overall pick of the NBA Draft in 2004. He was with the league from 2004-12 and played a key role in the emergence of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the late 2000s.
