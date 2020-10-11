Crew SC to host Red Bulls in Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs

Columbus Crew SC will open the MLS Cup Playoffs at home against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Crew SC finished the 2020 season with a 12-6-5 record, finishing third in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams met during the MLS is Back Tournament in July with Columbus earning a 2-0 win.
Ticket information about the game can be found on Crew SC's website.
The playoffs this year will be single-elimination.
The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Eastern Conference Final will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6 with the MLS Cup concluding the season on Saturday, Dec. 12.