Columbus Crew SC signs forward Bradley Wright-Phillips

Columbus Crew SC has signed free agent forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Wright-Phillips, who recently played for Los Angeles FC, has spent eight seasons in Major League Soccer.
The forward is sixth in career regular-season goals in the league with 116.
Wright-Phillips is a three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winner, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, a two-time MLS Best XI selection, a Concacaf Best XI selection, a two-time MLS All-Star and MLS Comeback Player of the Year winner.
“We are thrilled that Bradley has chosen to join Crew SC as we look to build off of our 2020 MLS Cup title and continue to contend for trophies headed into 2021,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “As one of the most proficient strikers in our League over the last decade, Bradley brings valuable veteran experience to our attacking corps and we look forward to his contributions. We also believe Bradley’s quality character and mentality is an asset to every team he has played for and has played a critical role in all the personal success he’s had in his career.”
This past season, Wright-Phillips tallied eight goals and six assists.
Before joining Los Angeles FC, Wright-Phillips played for the New York Red Bulls from 2013-19.