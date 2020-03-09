Limited number of fans allowed to attend Sunday Crew SC match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A limited number of tickets will be sold for Sunday's Columbus Crew SC match at MAPFRE Stadium.
The capacity for the match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against Cincinnati FC is 1,500 tickets fans.
Season ticket holders will have priority access to buy tickets starting at 1 p.m. today.
Tailgating is still not permitted.
All fans will be required to wear masks and seating will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We are pleased to be able to welcome back an extremely limited number of supporters to MAPFRE Stadium for our upcoming rivalry match this weekend and we are prepared to execute our Responsible Restart Plan. The health and safety of all individuals entering the building remains our top priority to ensure a safe continuation of the 2020 MLS season,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.