New Crew Stadium set to open on July 3; Crew SC announces regular season schedule

Columbus will play its first four home games at Historic Crew Stadium before moving into New Crew Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After about two years in the making, Columbus Crew SC will play its first game in the New Crew Stadium this summer.

The announcement comes as the defending MLS Cup champions released their regular season schedule for the 2021 season.

Columbus will host the New England Revolution in New Crew Stadium on July 3 and the game will be aired on ESPN.

The Crew will begin its 26th season at Historic Crew Stadium against the Philadelphia Union.

To see the Crew's full schedule and where to buy tickets, click here.

Columbus Crew SC 2021 Schedule

April 18 - Philadelphia Union

May 1 - @ CF Montreal

May 8 - D.C. United

May 12 - @ Toronto FC

My 16 - @ New England Revolution

May 22 - @ New York FC

May 29 - Toronto FC

June 19 - Chicago Fire FC

June 23 - @ Philadelphia Union

June 27 - @ Austin FC

July 3 - New England Revolution (New stadium opens)

July 7 - @ FC Cincinnati

July 17 - New York FC

July 21 - Nashville SC

July 24 - @ Atlanta United

July 30 - @ New York FC

August 4 - D.C. United

August 7 - Atlanta United

August 14 - @ Chicago Fire FC

August 18 - @ New York Red Bulls

August 21 - Seattle Sounders FC

August 27 - FC Cincinnati

September 4 - @ Orlando City SC

September 11 - @ Inter Miami CF

September 14 - New York Red Bulls

September 18 - @ New England Revolution

September 25 - CF Montreal

October 2 - @ Philadelphia Union

October 16 - Inter Miami CF

October 20 - @ Nashville SC

October 23 - New York Red Bulls

October 27 - Orlando City SC

October 30 - @ D.C. United