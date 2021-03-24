New Crew Stadium set to open on July 3; Crew SC announces regular season schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After about two years in the making, Columbus Crew SC will play its first game in the New Crew Stadium this summer.
The announcement comes as the defending MLS Cup champions released their regular season schedule for the 2021 season.
Columbus will host the New England Revolution in New Crew Stadium on July 3 and the game will be aired on ESPN.
The Crew will begin its 26th season at Historic Crew Stadium against the Philadelphia Union.
Columbus will play its first four home games at Historic Crew Stadium before moving into New Crew Stadium.
To see the Crew's full schedule and where to buy tickets, click here.
Columbus Crew SC 2021 Schedule
April 18 - Philadelphia Union
May 1 - @ CF Montreal
May 8 - D.C. United
May 12 - @ Toronto FC
My 16 - @ New England Revolution
May 22 - @ New York FC
May 29 - Toronto FC
June 19 - Chicago Fire FC
June 23 - @ Philadelphia Union
June 27 - @ Austin FC
July 3 - New England Revolution (New stadium opens)
July 7 - @ FC Cincinnati
July 17 - New York FC
July 21 - Nashville SC
July 24 - @ Atlanta United
July 30 - @ New York FC
August 4 - D.C. United
August 7 - Atlanta United
August 14 - @ Chicago Fire FC
August 18 - @ New York Red Bulls
August 21 - Seattle Sounders FC
August 27 - FC Cincinnati
September 4 - @ Orlando City SC
September 11 - @ Inter Miami CF
September 14 - New York Red Bulls
September 18 - @ New England Revolution
September 25 - CF Montreal
October 2 - @ Philadelphia Union
October 16 - Inter Miami CF
October 20 - @ Nashville SC
October 23 - New York Red Bulls
October 27 - Orlando City SC
October 30 - @ D.C. United
November 7 - Chicago FC