Crew fall to Red Bulls 2-1

Columbus has lost just two of its last seven matches following a run of eight losses in nine games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sean Nealis scored in the 87th minute for his first MLS goal since 2019 and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 2-1.

New York is unbeaten in eight straight matches, with six wins.

The Red Bulls have allowed just three goals over the eight-match run.

Columbus has lost just two of its last seven matches following a run of eight losses in nine games.

Patryk Klimala, who went wide on a penalty kick in the 55th, headed a pass back across the goal and Nealis poked it home for the winner.