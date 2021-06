The Crew opens Lower.com Field on July 3.

The Columbus Crew gave Historic Crew Stadium the sendoff it deserved in a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC Saturday night.

Gyasi Zardes scored both goals for the Crew in the first half to bring the team's record to 4-2-2.

Columbus takes on the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

The Crew's next home game will be at Lower.com Field, the new home for the team in the downtown Arena District on July 3.