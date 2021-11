Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets.

ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-3.

Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored to give St. Louis its third win in 10 games.

Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts.